All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth rings up Kyle Meredith to get into the details of Wake Up, Sunshine, a record that finds the band embracing their early sounds and roots. Gaskarth speaks about the album being a cathartic flip against the themes from last year’s Simple Creatures music and goes further into the musical contradiction of Pop Punk and the genre’s embrace of pop melodies against heavier sounds, specifically with him taking inspiration from Foo Fighters and Brittany Spears. The lead singer also discusses having Blackbear and The Band CAMINO guest on the new LP and how COVID-19 has forced artists into creative marketing plans.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.