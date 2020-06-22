When you hear the Allman Betts Band, there is little doubt of their musical lineage.

Consisting of Devon Allman (son of Gregg), Duane Betts (son of Dickey), Berry Duane Oakley (son of Allman Brothers bassist Berry Oakley), as well as Johnny Stachela, John Ginty, R. Scott Bryan and John Lum, the band will not only release their sophomore album Bless Your Heart August 28th, the first single has a Kentucky connection!

Lexington’s Stoll Vaughan wrote “Magnolia Road” expressly for the band, which includes specific references to the lives of Devon Allman and Duane Betts.

Check out the video!

