The Allman Betts Band performed over the weekend on CBS This Morning‘s “Saturday Sessions”.

Not only did they perform their latest single, “Magnolia Road”– which was penned by Lexington’s Stoll Vaughan— it probably won’t surprise you to know that a band consisting of the sons of Gregg Allman (Devon), Dickey Betts (Duane) and Berry Oakley (Berry Duane) also broke out an Allman Brothers classic, “Midnight Rider”…

