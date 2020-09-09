Amanda Palmer (Dresden Dolls, Evelyn Evelyn) has joined forces with Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops) for a stirring take on a Portishead tune, and for a timely cause dear to them both.

“It’s a Fire” was originally on Portishead’s 1994 album, Dummy, but this inspirational version hopes to raise funds for Free Black University.

In a statement Palmer said:

“There is something about this song that speaks to a deeper connection between things happening right now. Black Lives Mattering, COVID, fear and trust are all colliding with one another…. I wanted this cover version to sound more like a dark closet talk between two friends… hanging onto each other for dear life whispering, ‘We’re gonna make it out of here.’”

Check out their gorgeous take on “It’s a Fire”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream