Amanda Shires may have picked the perfect song to cover as we near the end of this atrocious year.

Calling it a “true COVID anthem”, Shires puts her spin on the the 1983 Genesis tune, “That’s All”, saying in a statement: “I dare you not to dance to my version when you hear it.”

While certainly catchy, the animated video also captures some of the many horrors of 2020, such as the deaths of John Prine, Billy Joe Shaver and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as well as referencing the pandemic and Black Lives Matter.

Give a listen to Shires’ version of “That’s All”…

