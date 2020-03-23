In the wake of COVID-19, more artists are deciding to live stream performances to entertain their fans and, no doubt, themselves as well.

Amanda Shires has been doing an “I So Lounging” live stream and on this occasion was joined by husband, Jason Isbell (and dog, Jake!) The couple performed two Shires songs, “Wasted and Rollin'” and “Pale Fire”, as well as their contribution to Isbell’s The Nashville Sound album, the touching fan favorite, “If We Were Vampires”…

