Andrew Bird has been one busy fella.

He appeared on FX’s Fargo over the weekend as funeral home operator “Thurman Smutny”, recently reunited with Squirrel Nut Zippers for a one-off single for their forthcoming album, and on October 10th he’ll perform his 2005 album Andrew Bird & the Mysterious Production of Eggs live on Seated.

Now comes word of a new Christmas album that picks up where his 2019 holiday EP, Hark!, left off. A full-length album of the same name will feature not only the six songs from the EP, but also seven other tracks, including covers of John Prine’s “Souvenirs” and John Cale’s “Andalucia.”

Hark! comes out digitally on October 30th, with a vinyl edition soon to follow on November 13th.

Check out Bird’s take on Cale’s “Andalucia” below…

