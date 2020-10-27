Not many artists could make a COVID-inspired holiday tune appealing, but Andrew Bird somehow manages just that!

Bird will release his new Christmas album, Hark, this Friday, which expands on his 2019 EP of the same name. The LP features covers as well as originals, like this new single that Bird referenced in a statement:

“There were those various stages of acceptance we all went through at first while our brains tried to process how disruptive COVID would be (remember when we thought it would be 2 weeks?). By April I was looking ahead to the holidays and wondering if/when I’d see my folks, knowing that there were millions of people thinking the same thing. Those kinds of universally shared moments are rare in this fractured world.”

Check out “Christmas in April”…

