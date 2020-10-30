Louisville punk rockers Anemic Royalty have been making the best of the pandemic quarantine by writing and recording a lot of new material. Just in time for the election, they’re released the powerful and truly timely song, “American … (what’s it like?)” We asked the band to tell us more about the inspiration behind the track.

“American… (what’s it like) is our commentary on the current state of our nation. What it means to be an American is not up to par with what it should be. We are living in an age where we consistently see justice fail us, and there is oppression and bigotry around every turn. We, as a people have let that continue. It is up to us to work together to bring that to an end so that when we think “what’s it like to be American?” We can talk about how it means to love all, how it means to be compassionate, and how it means to be truly free. That is what it SHOULD be like to be American, and if we all work together we can get it there.”

Much love ️- Anemic Royalty

available on all streaming platforms