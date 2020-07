Tuesday night Angel Olsen did another installment of her Cosmic Stream series and not only included a duet partner, but also a cover of a Tom Petty gem!

Olsen was joined by Meg Duffy, aka Hand Habits, on a cover of a tune Petty recorded for the 1996 film She’s the One.

Check out their striking version of “Walls”…

