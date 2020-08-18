In just a few weeks Angel Olsen will release her highly-anticipated album, Whole New Mess, which was created in the wake of a breakup.

In a statement Olsen referred to her latest single “Waving, Smiling” as a “slow motion realization of love not lost but at peace somewhere within myself. It’s the bittersweet end of a chapter of my life — it is the final acceptance that despite coming to an end all of that time was not lost or wasted.”

Whole New Mess drops August 28th. Check out the Ashley Connor-directed video of “Waving, Smiling” that was shot at Asheville’s Masonic Temple…

