Did you know?

– Prince was a big Ani DiFranco fan, and would frequently show up to her concerts.

– Ani DiFranco was infatuated with her poetry teacher Sekou Sundiata, who also taught Mike Doughty of Soul Coughing and Chris Barron of Spin Doctors.

– Ani DiFranco listens to the same music as her daughter, which lately has meant a lot of Amy Winehouse and Billie Eilish.

