Ani DiFranco speaks with Kyle Meredith about the Prison Music Project and it’s collaborative album, Long Time Gone. DiFranco takes us through teaming up with Zoe Boekbinder, who brought in songs from inmates incarcerated within New Folsom Prison and recorded by various other artists, and how it’s next set to be adapted into a stage play. The legendary musician/activist goes on to discuss her thoughts on capital punishment, citizen journalism, her hopes for Joe Biden, and the ultimate importance of voting in November’s election.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.