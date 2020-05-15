Natural Position, Annapurna’s sophomore release, is a high-spirited advancement for the Louisville, KY based indie rock quartet. A shift from their prior focuses, these songs offer a refreshing dose of positivity. The tone has shifted from the mediation of addiction and personal shortcomings to a sheer outpouring of gratefulness, a remembrance of influential forces, and discussions of the mystery and elasticity of love in it’s varying forms. From a sonic perspective, their sound has adapted dreamy, whimsical pop elements while still holding true to their proggy tendencies; and for those with Petruccian blood coursing their veins, a generous amount of mind-altering solos have nestled their way into the mix to quench an arpeggiated thirst. As their circle of influence grows more apparent, so does the intention to spread a glimpse of hope in a sad, desperate world. Check out the new single “Good Luck With That”.