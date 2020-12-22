Arcade Fire’s Will Butler speaks with Kyle Meredith about his sophomore solo LP, Generations, and it’s look at his place in the world, politics, and American history. Butler traces his family back to its colonial days through his grandfather Alvino Rey’s work as one of the first electric guitarists, and finally into the present where he and his wife have spend time working with local politics around the country. Butler goes on to talk about his penchant for theatrical writing, personas, love of Motown, and work he’s doing for a Broadway production called Stereophonic, as well as an update on the next Arcade Fire album.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.