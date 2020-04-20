Archers of Loaf frontman Eric Bachmann gives Kyle Meredith a ring to talk about the first new music from the Chapel Hill band in 23 years years. Bachmann takes us back to the first reunion shows that happened early last decade and the specific character that he must inhabit to write for the group, as well as the single “Raleigh Days,” which tells the story of the 90s scene that helped birth so many of their peers. Bachmann also details their plans for an ongoing singles series before taking us back to 1995’s Vee Vee LP to talk about its 25th anniversary.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below!