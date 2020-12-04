Arctic Monkeys have just released a brand new live album titled Live at Royal Albert Hall. The 20-track collection was captured at the band’s June 7th, 2018 show during their Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino tour. It was a benefit concert that was in support of War Child UK, an organization that does work to help children who have been affected by war. Following the intention of the original concert, 100% of the proceeds of the live album will be donated to the organization. It is a timely gesture, as War Child UK faces a possible £2 million deficit in 2021 following the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

A limited edition clear vinyl version of Live at Royal Albert Hall that includes a replica concert poster is available on the band’s website alongside classic vinyl and CD versions. Stream the album on Spotify here!