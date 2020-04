Over 20 artists came together individually from their homes to join Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins on a special version of “Times Like These.”

Chris Martin of Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Dermot Kennedy and Sam Fender are just a few of the artists who participated in the BBC’s Live Lounge Stay At Home series to benefit BBC’s Children in Need, as well as Comic Relief.

