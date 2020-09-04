Today is another Bandcamp Day and some of our favorite artists have joined forces to share previously unreleased music for a very good cause!

Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy will be available for purchase on Bandcamp TODAY ONLY, with 100% of the compilation’s proceeds going directly to Fair Fight, an organization that helps to ensure fair elections.

My Morning Jacket, Phoebe Bridgers, R.E.M., Matt Berninger, Soccer Mommy, Angel Olsen, Death Cab for Cutie, Josh Ritter, Jamila Woods, Sharon Van Etten and Jeff Tweedy are just a fraction of the names involved in the project.

Along with the compilation, a limited edition autographed poster of OBEY artist Shepard Fairey’s cover artwork will also be available for purchase on Bandcamp, with those proceeds for the artwork going to the racial justice group Color of Change.

Check out the tracklist below:

01. Hayley Williams – Colour Me In (Broadcast Cover)

02. Tycho x Ben Gibbard – Only Love Will Save This Place (Demo Version)

03. R.E.M. – Begin The Begin (Live in Hampton, VA 1989)

04. Matt Berninger – In Between Days (The Cure Cover)

05. Grouplove – Hardware Store

06. Rostam – Half-Light (Acoustic)

07. Soccer Mommy – Girl Next Door (Saving Jane Cover)

08. Flume x Eprom – Nor. 7

09. clipping. – Chapter 319 (Jonathan’s Full Stop Remix)

10. My Morning Jacket – Bring the Power Back Home

11. Sudan Archives – War

12. Helado Negro – Us Meeting Them

13. Death Cab for Cutie – The New Year (Live in Seattle, WA 2020)

14. Jeff Tweedy – Whisper

15. Sharon Van Etten – malibu, driving down the one (demo)

16. Weyes Blood – River (Joni Mitchell Cover)

17. Thurston Moore – L’Ephemere

18. The Decemberists – Death-Defying (Hoodoo Gurus Cover, Live in Australia 2016)

19. Tegan and Sara – God Help Yourself (Demo)

20. Best Coast – Our Deal (Live in Studio 2020)

21. Poolside x Todd Edwards – Getting There From Here (Instrumental)

22. Jamila Woods – HEAVN (Slot-A Remix)

23. Robin Pecknold – Hammond Song (The Roches Cover)

24. Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Dream On (1977 Studio Recording)

25. Devendra Banhart – Taking a Page (Demo)

26. Phoebe Bridgers – Chinese Satellite (Voice Memo)

27. Real Estate – People’s Parties (Joni Mitchell Cover)

28. Sylvan Esso – Ferris Wheel (Live In-Studio)

29. Josh Ritter – Someday (In Progress)

30. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – Vancouver Divorce (Gord Downie Cover)

31. Alex G – Skull Eyes (True Widow Cover)

32. Frankie Cosmos – Another Piece

33. King Tuff – Evergreen (Demo)

34. Superchunk – Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing (Minutemen Cover)

35. Jay Som – Time Off Work

36. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Chamber Remix)

37. Gilligan Moss – Ultraparadíso (Campfire Edit)

38. Bhi Bhiman – Takin’ It Easy

39. Courtney Barnett – Sunday Roast (Live in Estes Park, CO 2020)

40. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – One Hundred Fires (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)

