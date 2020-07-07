The Avett Brothers have announced the third edition of their Gleam recordings!

The Third Gleam comes out August 28th and will just feature Scott Avett, Seth Avett and Bob Crawford performing as a trio once more.

The brothers also addressed the divisive culture so prevalent in America now in a video:

To further cement their point, The Avett Brothers shared a new lyric video for an appropriate track from their 2019 album, Closer Than Together, “We Americans”…

