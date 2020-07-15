Avi Kaplan speaks with Kyle Meredith about I’ll Get By, his first album since leaving Penataonix in 2017. Kaplan discusses the anxiety and pressure of leaving a successful group, but ultimately points to taking care of his mental health as one of the main reasons, which included spending a year traveling the world on a pilgrimage in order to reconnect with himself and nature. The California-born songwriter also talks about why the early part of his life near the sequoias was an important touchstone in his writing, creating experimental textures in Americana sounds, the tradition of Sweet Adeline, and running an acapella summer camp for high schoolers.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.