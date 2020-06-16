Avril Lavigne gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss her new single We Are Warriors, why she rewrote the anthem as a tribute to frontline workers, and how she’s able to make anthem-sized ideas while keeping the lyrics personal. The Canadian-French pop star also retraces some of the journey that makes up her latest album, Head Above Water, which found Lavigne dealing with Lyme disease, even coming to a point where she didn’t know if she’d continue with music. Yet Lavigne was resolute on not making a sad record and also talks about finding new ways forward by trying out other genres, like on the jazzy Tell Me It’s Over. She also tells us of the possibility of a self-produced record sometime in the future.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.