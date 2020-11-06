Legendary Bee Gees leader Barry Gibb has finally gotten the opportunity to show off a life-long love for country music by releasing a new album that features other superstars, as well as the hottest producer in Nashville.

GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 comes out January 8th and is produced by Dave Cobb.

The LP features old friend Dolly Parton (remember a little tune called “Islands in the Stream” that Gibb wrote for her and Kenny Rogers? Yeah, that worked out pretty well), as well as Alison Krauss, Sheryl Crow, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

But it’s Jason Isbell that gets the honor of joining Gibb on the first single, “Words of a Fool”…

