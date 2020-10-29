Beabadoobee chats with Kyle Meredith about her debut LP, Fake It Flowers, and what she calls her surprise success that altered her future of being a teacher. Bea talks about where she found inspiration during a time of non-stop touring, therapeutic songwriting, and challenging the listener. The London-based songwriter also talks about how Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang gave her a window into mental health, her love of Daniel Johnston, and the new music that she’s already finished.

Watch/Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.