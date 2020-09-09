When they toured together in 2017, Bedouine (Azniv Korkejian), Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield), and Hurray for the Riff Raff (Alynda Segarra) were looking for a song to collaborate on, but nothing really worked for all three artists. But then inspiration struck, according to Korkejian:

“I was backstage in Columbia, MO when I realized it was the anniversary of Big Star’s ‘93 reunion show that had also taken place in Columbia. I was fiddling around with the song in my dressing room when Katie and Alynda walked in. Suddenly I remembered there were three verses to split up. We played it as an homage that night and every night after. After the tour wrapped up, I think it was Kevin Morby that insisted we track and share it. Down the road, Katie wrote me that she would be in LA so I tracked the guitar and she came by to visit and put down her part. Down the road some more Alynda put down her part from New Orleans and sent it over the ether. Now 3 years later we’re finally getting to share it.”

Give a listen to their version of “13”…

