The magical musical duo of Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn is bringing their prowess to you digitally tonight!

Their Banjo House Lockdown Livestream Series is tonight at 7PM EDT on Facebook and any donations they receive will go directly to the MusiCares Coronavirus Relief. Fund

Incidentally, Washburn’s collaboration with Wu Fei is officially out today! Enjoy this spellbinding performance Tyler Franklin shot in our performance studio last year!



[photo by Tyler Franklin]

