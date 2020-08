You may or may not know that Seattle native and Death Cab For Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard is a massive Mariners fan, so it’s no surprise he was asked to perform during the team’s virtual Opening Day ceremony.

Giving a more introspective, acoustic spin on John Fogerty‘s 1985 ode to baseball, check out Gibbard’s interpretation of “Centerfield”…

