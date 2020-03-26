Death Cab For Cutie front man Benjamin Gibbard has spent his evenings entertaining fans with a daily live stream from his house and recently wrote a song to accompany the strange moment that we’re all experiencing. :Life in Quarantine” is now up on all streaming and downloading services with net proceeds donated to Aurora Commons, a welcoming space for unhoused Seattle residents to rest, prepare a meal, connect to resources, and collectively create a healthy and vibrant community. The Postal Service co-founder performed the track on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Thursday with an intro from Morning Joe Music Correspondent / WFPK’s Kyle Meredith.