“Black Eyed Dog” was one of the last songs Nick Drake recorded before his untimely death in 1974 and even then the tune had a distinctly Appalachian feel to it– which makes it an ideal choice for a collaboration between Ben Harper and Rhiannon Giddens.

“I’ve always wanted to cover “Black Eyed Dog”, but the song was intimidating in its haunted perfection,” Harper said. “Only through collaborating with Rhiannon would I have ever attempted it.”

With Harper on lap steel and Giddens on banjo, give a listen to their hypnotic version…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream