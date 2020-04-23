Best Coast returned with Always Tomorrow after a five year album gap that found Bethany Cosentino struggling with a creative block while dealing with her mental and physical health. The LA songwriter jumped on the line with Kyle Meredith to detail how she finally found her path forward with the help of a stopgap kids album as well as turning over some duties to her songwriting partner, Bob Bruno. Consentino also goes into her deep love and appreciation for 80s-era Fleetwood Mac, Deftones fandom, what it’s like to play a Bernie Sanders rally, and a quick shout out to White Reaper, “the best band in the world.”

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.