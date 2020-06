The great Bettye LaVette will release a new album this summer and our first taste of it is, sadly, as pertinent today as it was in 1939 when Billie Holiday recorded it.

Blackbirds comes out August 28th and will feature LaVette interpreting artists that inspired her, such as Holiday, Nina Simone and Dinah Washington.

Check out her emotional take on “Strange Fruit”…

