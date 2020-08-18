This Friday would have been The Clash‘s Joe Strummer‘s 68th birthday and that calls for something special– like an all-star, virtual tribute!

Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Bob Weir, Hinds, actor Steve Buscemi and Beto O’Rourke are part of the event that will be hosted by Jesse Malin and will also feature never-before-seen live footage of Strummer.

In a statement Malin said: “This tribute to Joe is not only a great way to honor him, but to also remind people how important his message is right now.”

A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer takes place this Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

