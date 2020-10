Yusuf/Cat Stevens refers to “Blackness of the Night” as “one of my first ‘protest’ songs for the ’60s,” and it feels particularly relevant in the turbulence of 2020 as well.

It also feels like a perfect fit for Bill Callahan and Louisville’s own Bonnie “Prince” Billy (Will Oldham), whose harmonies meld beautifully with the instrumentation and arrangement provided by AZITA.

Check out the video for their take on “Blackness of the Night”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream