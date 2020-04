Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong has continued his “No Fun Monday” series by recording a cover of the Prince-penned, 1986 hit by The Bangles, “Manic Monday”.

Not content to share this one by himself, he invited Bangles vocalist Susanna Hoffs to join him on guitar for the video– remotely, of course. Check out the fun result…

