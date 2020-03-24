With these days of self-isolation, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong hasn’t been sitting idly by. Monday Armstrong wrote on Instagram, “While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life. Family, friends and of course music. I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.”

Check out his cover of the 1967 Tommy James and The Shondells gem, “I Think We’re Alone Now”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream