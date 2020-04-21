Tributes to the late Adam Schlesinger by fellow artists and friends continue to pour in.

Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong has featured Schlesinger in this week’s “No Fun Monday” series of covers he’s been doing since forced to self-isolate at home, with a take on Schlesinger’s “That Thing You Do” from the film of the same name.

And Sharon Van Etten will be joining with the remaining members of Fountains of Wayne, who will play together for the first time in nearly eight years to pay tribute to Schlesinger, at the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund’s JERSEY 4 JERSEY livestream event, which will take place tomorrow at 7PM ET. Van Etten will sing backing vocals and also play bass.

Adam Schlesinger died April 1st, due to complications from COVID-19.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream