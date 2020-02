Sunday night was the last night of Tyler Childers‘ four-night residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and he upped the ante by bringing out Billy Strings (who just recently had two sold-out performances here in Louisville!) Check out their performance of the Charlie Daniels Band’s “Trudy”– and don’t forget Childers joins fellow Kentuckian Sturgill Simpson at the KFC Yum! Center May 24th…



(Video by MusicCityMaven)

