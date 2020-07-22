Billy Strings made his late-night TV debut this week and for a good cause!

Strings performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (hosted by guest Joel McHale while Kimmel is on vacation) to bring attention to the many performance venues that are in danger of closing due to COVID-19.

Performing at Nashville’s iconic Station Inn, viewers were encouraged by NIVA– the National Independent Venue Association– to petition Congress for a federal bailout at saveourstages.com.

Watch Strings’ dynamic performance of “Taking Water”…

