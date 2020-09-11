“We will get by. We will survive.”

Those lyrics from the Grateful Dead‘s 1987 classic “Touch of Grey” are particularly resonant during these troubled times, and now made even more hopeful by the presence of some talented students performing it with well-known artists!

The Grateful Dead-affiliated charity organization the Rex Foundation and a non-profit called Little Kids Rock recruited members of Los Lobos, Billy Strings, Trombone Shorty, Lindsay Ell, the Bob Weir and Wolf Bros rhythm section of Don Was on bass and Jay Lane on drums, as well as Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Mark Rivers, Turkuaz’s Shira Elias and Making Movies adding vocals, to join music students on the In the Dark track.

But even more important, funds raised from the video will go toward music education programs in public schools.

Enjoy their joyous version of “Touch of Grey”…

