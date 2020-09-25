If you’re not an early riser you might have missed a beautiful collaboration between Eric Burton of Black Pumas and Jack Johnson this morning on Good Morning America.

Both artists are part of Farm Aid 2020 tomorrow, which was forced to become a virtual event due to the pandemic. But a massive virtual event it will be!

In addition to Black Pumas and Johnson, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, Valerie June, Nathaniel Rateliff, The War and Treaty, and Bonnie Raitt are just a few of the performers on the bill, as well as board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews, naturally.

Farm Aid 2020 On the Road, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26th, from 8 – 11 pm EDT and will be broadcast on AXS TV and streamed via YouTube. Proceeds, as always, will benefit family farmers.

Check out the interview with Eric Burton of Black Pumas and Jack Johnson below. If you just want to get to their beautiful performance of “Colors”, skip ahead to around 1:50!

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream