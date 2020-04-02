Louisville psychedelic rockers Blind Feline released a new single, the dreamy “Time & Space”. We asked singer/guitarist Oliver Sayani about the song and his band:

“Time & Space” is a rock ballad essentially about disassociation and falling out of love. I made up the chorus I think 4 years ago and then brought it to life fully last summer with Blind Feline; consisting of me Oliver Sayani(guitar/vox), Kurt Spoelker(bass), Matthew Griffin(drums/vox), and Johnny Walker(saxophone). It was recorded/mixed at Deadbird Studio by Dave Chale and mastered by Nick Stevens at Downtown Recordings.

We’ve been together here in Louisville for around 2 years now, playing many local shows, as well as towns small and large, all over Kentucky and parts of Tennessee, with our unique improvisational style of country, rock, blues, mountain music, funk and jazz.

Our second EP, “Cicadas” coming out this summer/fall.