The death of Shannon Hoon in 1995 at the age of 28 shocked the world and that tragedy could have eclipsed the Blind Melon frontman’s career– just another rock and roll overdose story.

But thanks to director Danny Clinch and footage shot by Hoon himself, the new documentary All I Can Say aims to change that and delve deeper.

Hoon filmed himself from 1990-95 with a Hi8 video camera, documenting right up until a few hours before his sudden death. The footage shows career highlights, the birth of his daughter, and his struggles with addiction.

23 years later, it is his final work. Check out the trailer…

All I Can Say is available to watch at home via virtual theaters and Oscilloscope.

