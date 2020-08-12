Bloomington, Indiana based band Beltalowda captures a pandemic moment in their new song “One of The Hundred” from their album Unheard Language. The song also features Adam Turla of Murder By Death doing backing vocals. Unfortunately, the death toll from the Corona Virus has already surpassed the 100,000 mark when the song was released, but the song isn’t just about numbers.
August 12, 2020
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
