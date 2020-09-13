Kentucky musician and WFPK host of Bluegrass Evolution, Aaron Bibelhauser, was commissioned to provide some music for Kentucky Shakespeare‘s 2019 season. Putting bluegrass music to Shakespeare’s words truly makes it Kentucky as it gets! Now, those songs can be found on Aaron’s new release called As Y’all Like It: Songs From Kentucky Shakespeare. The album also features award winning fiddler Michael Cleveland, Chris Douglas on upright bass, and Aaron playing guitar, banjo, dobro, and vocals. It’s a five song EP and absolutely delightful.

“The man that hath no music in himself, Nor is not moved with concord of sweet sounds, Is fit for treasons, stratagems and spoils; The motions of his spirit are dull as night And his affections dark as Erebus: Let no such man be trusted. Mark the music.” -Lorenzo from The Merchant of Venice (Act V, Scene 1).

Clearly, Aaron has lots of music in himself!