It’s been eight years since Bob Dylan released some original music, but leave it to the living legend to change that with a sprawling historical epic about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy!

“Murder Most Foul” clocks in at 17 minutes and according to Dylan on Twitter, is “an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.”

