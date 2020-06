In the fall of this year Bob Mould will release a new album, which he calls “the catchiest batch of protest songs I’ve ever written in one sitting.”

Blue Hearts drops September 25th and from now until this Sunday, June 7th, proceeds from this first single will benefit OutFront Minnesota and Black Visions Collective.

Check out the ferocious “American Crisis”… (LANGUAGE!)

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream