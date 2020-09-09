Whenever we think we have a favorite track from Bob Mould‘s forthcoming album, he goes and drops another gem like this one!

Blue Hearts arrives September 25th and this third single is a barely two-minute (but fierce) romp that Mould calls autobiographical:

“I put myself through some self-hating years as a young gay man – never feeling “good enough,” not recognizing the positive qualities I had to offer, while inhibiting the development of my gay identity. I hope for a world where all people can be what they want to be. Life seems shorter every day; maybe this simple song can be of use to people who are struggling to find their true selves.”

Give a listen to “Siberian Butterfly”…

