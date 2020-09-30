Bob Mould speaks with Kyle Meredith about Blue Hearts, an album that finds the punk legend taking aim at all of the injustices happening in America. The Husker Du frontman discusses the diversity of the Minneapolis scene during his band’s early days and what it’s been like to watch his old town during the George Floyd era, comparing 80s politics to now, reminiscing on on his then struggles as a gay man, and how it all lead to the Zen Arcade LP. Mould goes onto to talk about the upcoming presidential election, how helping trans people is the current focus in the LGBTQ+ community, and how his new song “Forecast of Rain” looks back on his religious upbringing.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videoes below: