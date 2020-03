When Louisville’s Bonnie “Prince” Billy (Will Oldham) joined forces with former Chavez and Zwan guitarist Matt Sweeney, the result was their critically-acclaimed 2005 collaboration, Superwolf.

Now a track from those sessions is being released to benefit the staff at Oldham’s record label, Drag City, as well as New York City’s vegan burger joint, Superiority Burger. Check out the song and help if you can!

You'll Get Eaten, Too by Bonnie "Prince" Billy & Matt Sweeney

