Just in case we needed another reason to love Louisville’s Will Oldham, aka Bonnie “Prince” Billy, he has shared a new Jay Dawg bounce remix of his I Made a Place tune, “New Memory Box”.

But wait, there’s more: the remix is accompanied by this absurdly fun video directed by Ben Berman that involves Oldham (in attire you’ll just have to see to believe) showing off Louisville landmarks like Ollie’s Trolley, as well as some delightful greyhounds from Greyhound Pets of America-Louisville…

